Hundreds volunteer as dog walkers

Coronavirus: Dog walkers help isolated owners
Many people across the UK are unable to leave their home due to the coronavirus outbreak. So what happens if you have a dog that needs a daily walk?
The answer is a rapidly growing network of volunteer dog walkers.
The BBC's David Sillito has been talking to a canine charity that’s now coordinating a national network to help vulnerable and isolated dog owners.
15 Apr 2020
