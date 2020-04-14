Care home staff brought family 'incredible comfort'
Rose Mitchell was diagnosed with coronavirus in a care home and died 24 hours later.

Her daughter, Karin Pointon, has thanked carers for getting to know "the little things" about her mother in a difficult time.

She spoke to the BBC's Alex Forsyth about the hard decision not to go and say goodbye.

