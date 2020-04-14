'The doctor had PPE on so I prepared myself'
Video

Coronavirus: Mother of baby diagnosed with Covid-19 on hospital experience

Emily Woodger's five-month-old daughter was diagnosed with Covid-19 at West Suffolk Hospital.

Mrs Woodger spent three days on her own at the hospital with Amelia as her husband Connor and other family members could not be with her.

Amelia and Emily are now home and they are in their second week of self-isolating.

  • 14 Apr 2020
