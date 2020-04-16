Video

A 99-year-old army veteran, who has raised millions of pounds for the NHS, has finished his 100th lap live on BBC Breakfast - the final in his fundraising challenge.

Captain Tom Moore had vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 at the end of the month. He had originally wanted to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together.

As of 08:00 BST, the total raised had risen to more than £12m.

Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: bbc.in/YourCoronavirusStories