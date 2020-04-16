Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Watch 99-year-old complete 100 laps for the NHS on BBC Breakfast
A 99-year-old war veteran who is walking 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 has raised more than £12m ($15m) for the NHS.
Captain Tom Moore originally wanted to raise £1,000 ($1,245) for NHS Charities Together, but when news of his endeavour spread, online donations smashed through that target within days of the fundraising page being set up last week.
Captain Moore is completing his 100th lap live on BBC Breakfast.
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52306618/watch-99-year-old-complete-100-laps-for-the-nhs-on-bbc-breakfastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window