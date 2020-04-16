The story of Captain Tom Moore's walk

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The story of Captain Tom's walk
Captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old army veteran who pledged to walk 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS, has become an international sensation.
Captain Tom, who will celebrate his centenary on 30 April, set out to raise £1,000, but more than £13m was donated after his story captured hearts and inspired donors around the world.
See more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: bbc.in/YourCoronavirusStories
-
16 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window