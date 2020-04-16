'At least three more weeks' of coronavirus lockdown

Video

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the current lockdown and social distancing measures will continue for at least three more weeks.

He set out criteria for the exit from lockdown - including "sustained and consistent fall in deaths" and confidence that the NHS could cope with a second peak.

It will be several weeks at least before the first is achieved. On the second, there is strong evidence to suggest we are probably there.

Cases in hospital appear to have peaked and there is still a reasonable amount of headroom - more than 10,000 hospital beds free and 2,000 intensive care beds and that's before taking into account the network of NHS Nightingale units, with the exception of the 500 beds available in London.