Four-year-old with cancer recovers from Covid-19

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Four-year-old boy Archie Wilks recovers from Covid-19
A four-year-old a boy with a rare form of cancer has recovered from the coronavirus.
Archie Wilks was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in January 2019.
His parents said it's "definitely a weight lifted" to have their son home after he was in hospital for six days.
See more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak.
-
17 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52325533/coronavirus-four-year-old-boy-archie-wilks-recovers-from-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window