Four-year-old with cancer recovers from Covid-19
A four-year-old a boy with a rare form of cancer has recovered from the coronavirus.

Archie Wilks was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in January 2019.

His parents said it's "definitely a weight lifted" to have their son home after he was in hospital for six days.

  • 17 Apr 2020
