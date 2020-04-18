Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cornonavirus: 'Disproportionate impact of virus on BAME communities'
Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said "there does appear to be a disproportionate impact of the virus upon BAME communities".
At the UK government's daily briefing on the coronavirus, Mr Jenick said the Chief Medical Officer is working with Public Health England to better understand issues.
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52340367/cornonavirus-disproportionate-impact-of-virus-on-bame-communitiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window