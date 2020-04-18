Jenrick: 84 tonnes of PPE to arrive from Turkey

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 84 tonnes of PPE to arrive from Turkey - Jenrick
Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced that 84 tonnes of PPE is due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday.
He said the consignment would include 400,000 gowns. There are warnings that some hospitals' intensive care units could run out of them this weekend.
-
18 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-52340461/coronavirus-84-tonnes-of-ppe-to-arrive-from-turkey-jenrickRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window