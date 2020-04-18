Jenrick: 84 tonnes of PPE to arrive from Turkey
Video

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has announced that 84 tonnes of PPE is due to arrive in the UK from Turkey on Sunday.

He said the consignment would include 400,000 gowns. There are warnings that some hospitals' intensive care units could run out of them this weekend.

