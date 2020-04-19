‘Ring of steel’ call for care homes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘Ring of steel’ call for care homes

There's more evidence of the scale of the problem care homes are facing when it comes to coronavirus and elderly residents.

According to the National Care Forum, which represents not-for-profit care providers, deaths in one week were double those for the whole of the previous month.

The forum's director, Vic Rayner, told the BBC a "ring of steel" should be created for care home settings.

  • 19 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'You can't go home and not think about it'