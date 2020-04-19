Media player
Coronavirus: 'We woke up in the morning and he was gone'
Steven Pearson, who worked as a mental health nurse, died on 13 April within days of showing coronavirus symptoms.
His daughter Bethany describes how her father initially thought his symptoms were just fatigue, after working a night shift.
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak:bbc.in/YourCoronavirusStories
19 Apr 2020
