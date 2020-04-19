'We woke up in the morning and he was gone'
Coronavirus: 'We woke up in the morning and he was gone'

Steven Pearson, who worked as a mental health nurse, died on 13 April within days of showing coronavirus symptoms.

His daughter Bethany describes how her father initially thought his symptoms were just fatigue, after working a night shift.

