Idris Elba 'humbled to be alive' after coronavirus
Actor Idris Alba says recovering from coronavirus has given him a new outlook on life.
He told the BBC's Joanna Gosling why it's inspired him, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, to begin a UN coronavirus fund for poor farmers.
20 Apr 2020
