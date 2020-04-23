Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Life as a family in lockdown
Countries around the world have imposed restrictions on people's movements, so we asked people to send us video diaries of their life during the coronavirus crisis.
Today we meet Gayle Haddock, a mother of two who lives in London with her partner who is working from home.
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: Your Coronavirus Stories
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window