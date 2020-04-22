Prof Whitty: 'It's going to take a long time'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Easing restrictions will 'take a long time'

The UK will have to live with some disruptive social measures for at least the rest of the year, the government's chief medical adviser has said.

Speaking at a press conference, Prof Chris Whitty described the chances of an available vaccine or drugs to treat coronavirus in the next calendar year as "incredibly small".

  • 22 Apr 2020
Go to next video: How to keep 2m social distancing