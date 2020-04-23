Coronavirus: Free tests for essential workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Free tests for essential workers

The health secretary says essential workers, and people living in their households, will be able to be tested for coronavirus for free.

Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Matt Hancock outlined how it's going to work.

Read more: UK's Hancock promises simpler and faster testing

  • 23 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: What is a vaccine and how is one made?