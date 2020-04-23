Media player
Coronavirus: Free tests for essential workers
The health secretary says essential workers, and people living in their households, will be able to be tested for coronavirus for free.
Speaking at the government's daily coronavirus briefing, Matt Hancock outlined how it's going to work.
23 Apr 2020
