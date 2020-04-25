'Hidden homeless' struggle to social distance
Coronavirus: 'Homeless' struggle to social distance

Thousands of people in the UK are known as "hidden homeless" because they don't show up in official figures and either live with friends or family, in temporary accommodation or squats.

BBC Newsnight correspondent James Clayton spoke to two women in shared accommodation who are concerned about how they stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

