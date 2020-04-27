'Dad called me to say he was dying of coronavirus'

Video

The daughter of a coronavirus victim has told the BBC about the phone call he made to her on his deathbed.

Douglas Mayne, who died on 31 March, was a former paramedic who co-ordinated the ambulance response to the Brighton bombing.

Cathy Khan said the family had said goodbye to her father by waving for "about 60 seconds" through a pane of glass and that it was "incredibly distressing".