'Dad called me to say he was dying of coronavirus'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'My dad called me to say he was dying'
The daughter of a coronavirus victim has told the BBC about the phone call he made to her on his deathbed.
Douglas Mayne, who died on 31 March, was a former paramedic who co-ordinated the ambulance response to the Brighton bombing.
Cathy Khan said the family had said goodbye to her father by waving for "about 60 seconds" through a pane of glass and that it was "incredibly distressing".
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window