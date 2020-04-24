'Virus test website meant to close and reopen'
The coronavirus test website designed for key workers "didn't crash" and is meant to close when all slots are full, the UK government says.

Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said 16,000 bookings had already been made on the portal and that it would reopen with more slots each day.

  • 24 Apr 2020
