Should pubs be able to deliver pints in lockdown?

Coronavirus: Pint delivery service to challenge Belfast ban
A Belfast pub delivering Guinness to people's homes during lockdown says it was operating within the law.
Rules have been relaxed to allow pubs to operate as takeaways but police stopped The Hatfield House offering the service, saying it breached licensing laws.
Assistant Manager Richard Keenan says the service "is about keeping people in employment."
27 Apr 2020
