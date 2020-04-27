Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: I'm sorry I've been away from my desk longer than I would have liked
On his first day back at Downing Street after recovering from the coronavirus the prime minister thanked the country its efforts in fighting Covid-19.
Mr Johnson also warned that the UK was facing the moment of maximum risk and urged the country not to lose patience with the lockdown.
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52440252/boris-johnson-i-m-sorry-i-ve-been-away-from-my-desk-longer-than-i-would-have-likedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window