Life assurance scheme for NHS staff - Hancock

Coronavirus: NHS front-line staff to get life assurance scheme
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced details of a new life assurance scheme for NHS and social care front-line workers who die from coronavirus.
Speaking at the UK government's daily coronavirus briefing, he said families would receive £60,000.
27 Apr 2020
