Video

BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast listeners have been explaining how the coronavirus lockdown is affecting them, including worries about elderly parents and not being able to see new nieces and nephews.

They also talk to presenter Nicky Campbell about how they feel about people flouting, or "pushing", the government guidelines on social distancing.

This clip is from BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday 27 April 2020 - catch up on BBC Sounds.