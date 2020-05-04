How it feels to be a dementia carer under lockdown

Video

The Alzheimer's Society says it's facing unprecedented online demand for support during the coronavirus crisis.

It's seen a 600% increase in people signing up to its web service offering guidance for those affected by dementia.

It's estimated 500,000 people with dementia live in the community in the UK and the charity says it fears for those at home who rely on carers who may need to self-isolate.

After first meeting Julia and Anne, who are their husbands' carers, last year, the BBC has been back to revisit them to see how they're coping.