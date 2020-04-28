Boost to virus testing for care homes and over-65s

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Tests to be rolled out to care home staff and residents and over-65s
All care home residents and staff will be able to get tested for coronavirus even if they do not have symptoms, the health secretary has said.
Speaking at the Downing Street press briefing, Matt Hancock said all over 65s and people who must leave home for work would also have access to tests.
He said 25,000 care home residents had already been tested and repeated that the government was "on track" to reach the 100,000 tests a day target by May.
-
28 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-52463169/coronavirus-tests-to-be-rolled-out-to-care-home-staff-and-residents-and-over-65sRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window