Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live coverage: Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday
This live event has ended.
BBC live coverage as Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £29m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden, celebrates his 100th birthday.
The war veteran has been made an honorary colonel for being an "an inspirational role model".
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window