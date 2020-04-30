PM's tribute to Captain Tom's 'heroic efforts'
Captain Tom: PM pays tribute to fundraiser's 'heroic efforts'

Boris Johnson has wished Captain Tom Moore a happy 100th birthday from the nation, paying tribute to the veteran fundraiser's "heroic efforts".

Capt Tom marked the occasion with thousands of birthday cards, including one from the Queen.

He said it was "extraordinary" to be turning 100, especially with "this many well-wishers".

