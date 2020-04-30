RAF flypast in honour of Captain Tom
Captain Tom: RAF flypast in veteran's honour

Two wartime RAF planes have flown over Captain Tom Moore's home to honour the war veteran and fundraiser on his 100th birthday.

He watched as the Hurricane and Spitfire flew overhead.

RAF Squadron Leader Mark Sugden told BBC reporter John Maguire what they were like to fly.

  • 30 Apr 2020
