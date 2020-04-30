Captain Tom celebrates 100th birthday

Video

The war veteran who has raised millions for the NHS has celebrated his 100th birthday in style, with tributes have pouring in from around the country.

With celebrations under way, the total Captain Tom Moore has raised by completing laps of his garden for NHS Charities Together topped £30m.

Capt Tom was also made an honorary colonel, and became an honorary member of the England cricket team.

The occasion was also marked with an RAF flypast and birthday greetings from the Queen and prime minister.

