We've found our voice in the lockdown'

Coronavirus: Inclusive choir finds voice in lockdown
For people with special needs and their families, the coronavirus lockdown has been particularly challenging.
But in Oxford, the Soundabout Inclusive Choir is using music as a means of overcoming that isolation.
In lockdown, they’ve harnessed technology to reunite and support one another.
06 May 2020
