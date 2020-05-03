'Our family’s coronavirus nightmare'
How do you cope when everyone in your family is infected with Covid-19?

Karolina Padolskyte from east London contracted coronavirus, along with her husband, Steve, and their baby daughter Amaya.

They kept a video diary during that time, showing how they coped.

