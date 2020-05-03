Michael Palin: The 'humanity and humour' of hospitals

Video

Monty Python legend Michael Palin is sharing his lighter moments in hospital as part of a new book to raise money for NHS charities.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Palin said humour on hospital wards helps not only the patients - but also staff - get through the long days.

Well known for his travel documentaries, Palin said post lockdown we may have to 'travel less and travel better' and if that means exploring more of our own country - that isn't such a bad thing.

