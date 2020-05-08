Frank Gillard reports from Kassel in Germany in May 1945
Video

VE Day: Frank Gillard reports from Kassel in Germany

On 8 May 1945, after six years of conflict, the war in Europe officially came to an end.

The BBC's Frank Gillard was one of a number of correspondents who sent in dispatches from Europe that day, bringing news of conditions there to the BBC's audience at home.

Here, he relays the scene from Kassel, in Germany.

First broadcast on the BBC Home Service on 8 May 1945

  08 May 2020