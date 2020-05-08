VE Day 1945: The scene outside Buckingham Palace
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

VE Day: The scene outside Buckingham Palace

As the war in Europe came to an end in May 1945, crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London.

The BBC's correspondent Howard Marshall reported on the scene.

First broadcast on the BBC Home Service on 8 May 1945.

  • 08 May 2020