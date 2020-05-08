VE Day: A mother's reflections
Video

On the evening that victory in Europe was officially declared, the BBC broadcast Victory Report - a programme of reports and reflections from across the nation.

Mrs MacDonald - who lost a son in Italy during World War Two, describes what the day means to her.

First broadcast on 8 May 1945

  • 08 May 2020