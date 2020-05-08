How coronavirus brought one community together

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Tottenham: 'I'm just giving all of myself'
As the implications of coronavirus began to emerge, a group of volunteers in Tottenham, London, came together to try to transform the lives of the people around them.
In the weeks that followed, the BBC's Tarah Welsh followed people like Nigel Andall and Bevali Mckenzie as they cooked meals, visited homes and set up a community radio station.
Filmed and edited by Dave Faye.
08 May 2020
