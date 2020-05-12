On lockdown with Tower of London's Beefeaters

Video

Started by William the Conqueror, the Tower of London has stood on the banks of the River Thames for over 900 years.

During that time it has been home to kings and queens, the Royal Mint, housed the Crown Jewels and ravens.

The Tower is guarded by 37 Yeoman Warders (Beefeaters) who live on the site with their families.

Normally open to visitors, the site is currently closed to members of the public, so what is it like to be there during the coronavirus lockdown?

The BBC Travel Show reports.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.