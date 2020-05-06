Banksy honours 'superheroes' of the NHS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bansky thanks NHS staff in Southampton with original painting
Elusive street artist Banksy has donated a new painting to University Hospital Southampton.
Game Changer depicts a child playing with today's 'superhero' - a toy nurse - and is currently on display to staff and patients.
The work will eventually be auctioned off to raise funds for NHS workers.
Read more: New Banksy artwork appears at hospital
06 May 2020
