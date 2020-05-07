Behind every door: Life in lockdown

Video

Since the lockdown started, back in March, we’ve been telling ourselves that we’re “all in this together”.

With local Whatsapp groups offering help and support, and Thursday night’s clap for carers, the lockdown has often felt like a collective experience.

But as our diplomatic correspondent Paul Adams reports, the truth is rather different.

Over the past few weeks, he’s been finding out about the lockdown lives of people living close to him, in south-west London