Thomas Fox 'loved to sing'
Coronavirus: Thomas Fox 'loved to sing'

Dad-of-eight Thomas Fox was a great singer.

If he was at a party, his relatives would ask him to belt out a song and "he loved doing it", says his son Alan.

Thomas, from Salford, died aged 92 after contracting coronavirus.

  • 14 May 2020
