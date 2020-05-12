I found 300 lego flippers

Media player
Coronavirus: Fifty million plastic pieces sifted from beach in lockdown
Artist Rob Arnold is spending his lockdown sifting plastic from 40 sacks of litter from his local beach.
Two vans loads were collected from Tregantle beach in Cornwall before the lockdown came into effect.
He has removed items including 50 million plastic beads, 200 car tyre dust caps and 300 Lego flippers.
Rob is using the material he's sifted to make artwork to raise awareness of environmental issues.
12 May 2020
