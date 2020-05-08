The story behind Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again
VE Day: The story behind Vera Lynn's We'll Meet Again

On the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, the BBC looks back at the classic song that encapsulated the sadness and determination felt by families separated during World War Two.

  • 08 May 2020
