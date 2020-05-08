'Love letters to my husband at war'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VE Day: Couple sent hundreds of love letters during WW2
Newly married Joe and Audrey wrote 700 letters to each other while they were separated during World War Two. Joe served in the Royal Army Medical Corps and Audrey worked in a munitions factory.
They were apart on VE Day but went on to enjoy 53 years of marriage together.
Letters voiced by Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window