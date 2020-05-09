Self-isolating baker's top tips
Video

Coronavirus: Bread and cake tips from a self-isolating baker

During the UK lockdown, baking is growing in popularity. But for Ray Rinkoff, who runs his family bakery, it's his profession.

He is currently self-isolating with his wife, Esther, and the pair have started sharing videos of their baking on social media.

Produced and edited by Bella McShane

  • 09 May 2020
