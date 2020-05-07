'Any lockdown changes will be modest' - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that any changes to the lockdown will be "modest" and "very carefully monitored".

He was responding to a question at the daily press briefing about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's planned speech on Sunday about the next steps.

