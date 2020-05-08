Red Arrows VE Day anniversary flypast

Media player
VE Day: Red Arrows flypast over central London
75 years on from the end of World War Two, the Red Arrows fly over the quiet streets of London as the nation commemorates VE day from home.
08 May 2020
