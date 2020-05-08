The moment Churchill announced the end of WW2
VE Day: Sir Winston Churchill announces the end of WW2 in Europe

VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day, saw the Allied powers formally accept Nazi Germany's surrender.

This was the moment the British Prime Minister at the time, Winston Churchill, told the nation that after six long years of deadly fighting, Nazi Germany had been defeated, bringing World War Two to an end in Europe.

