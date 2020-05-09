How did you celebrate VE Day?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

VE Day: How did you celebrate?

Millions of people all over the UK marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

VE Day - or 'Victory in Europe Day' - marks the day towards the end of World War Two (WW2) when fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe came to an end.

Well, lots of you got involved in the celebrations - Naz took a look at what you guys got up to!

  • 09 May 2020