'Public transport cannot go back to where it left off'

Coronavirus: Social distancing cuts public transport passenger capacity by 90%
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned social distancing "would allow only one in 10 passengers on parts of public transport" once the network resumes a full service.
He was speaking at a news briefing on Saturday about the effect of Covid-19 on the UK.
A further 346 coronavirus deaths have been recorded, taking the total to 31,587.
09 May 2020
