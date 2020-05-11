'It was a terrible time'...
Coronavirus: 'It was a terrible time'

Ertan, a 70-year-old bus driver, has now recovered from Covid-19 after a lengthy stay in hospital.

His oxygen levels were regulated using a new device currently being trialled by the NHS.

